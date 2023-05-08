Real Madrid: Ancelotti issues Modric’s announcement and explains the go-to plan

Press ConferenceCarlo Ancelotti announced in a press conference before the Champions League semi-final first leg against Manchester City that Luka Modric is preparing to return to the starting line-up at Real Madrid. In the press conference before the first match at the Santiago Bernabeu, the coach also made it clear that the “blue sky” should not focus only on Erling Haaland.







Before Real Madrid-Mancity: Carlo Ancelotti in

… Champions League semi-final first leg at the Santiago Bernabéu (Tuesday, 9pm, on REAL TOTAL live tape and TV): “The plan for tomorrow is to play a full game, do our best physically and mentally, knowing that the decisive game will be the second leg. We want to get a little advantage tomorrow. Let’s see if we can do that.”

… The desired position to start the second leg on May 17: “A small advance means a positive result for us. But also to feel good in the game, not to suffer too much. It’s not just the result. If you feel good in the game, you are able to create problems for the opponent and avoid your own – this can also be an advantage.” Small. We’ll try to implement it tomorrow. It’s a very demanding game for everyone. If you reach the semi-finals in a competition like this, it’s normal.”

… Luka Modric and his chance in the starting line-up: “He can play without any problems. If Luka Modric is in good shape, he will play. So he will play tomorrow.”

… basic midfield: “Yes, it is already clear. Modric et al (laughter in the hall; editor). “

… the approach, whether offensive or defensive, with Federico Valverde on the right wing: “If I defend well, if it goes badly, it’s a draw. It doesn’t mean we won’t attack. We have the quality for that. And let’s not forget: last year in two games against City we conceded five goals and scored six. Would I sign that for this year?” Yes.”

… Erling Haaland: “Haaland is of course a very dangerous player, he shows great quality – especially when it comes to scoring goals. He’s dangerous, that’s obvious. But talking only about Haaland means not talking about a whole team, he plays very good football, he defends well, he attacks and he has ideas. We’re not planning a game to stop Haaland, we’re planning a game to stop a team that seems unstoppable. But I think we can get chances to make a balanced and tough game that we can win.”

.. Man City with Haaland: “What I can say: It’s a more complete team compared to last season, even if they already have a very dangerous striker in Gabriel Jesus. But he has different characteristics than Haaland. Manchester City haven’t changed their style of play. It could be that they play a little more direct and use the ball “The tall ones are a bit more because they have a big striker up front. But that doesn’t mean the team has changed their style. They’re very organized in defense and have good possession of the ball.”

… the semi-final compared to last season against Man City: “I think we are on the same level. It is currently difficult to assess the physical condition and compare it to last year. What matters at this moment in the season is the motivation and the hope that we have. The fact that we won the Copa del Rey is an additional motivation for tomorrow. Our hope is high. Last year, the club did not win a league “European champions three years ago. Today we will reach the semi-finals by winning the Champions League title last year. Only this is different now. Real Madrid fans always hope to win the championship.”

… fatigue after the King’s Cup final on Saturday and Valverde admitted he was tired: “The physical aspect will not be the most important thing tomorrow. We had time to recover. Of course, my fatigue and Valverde’s fatigue are completely different.”

…Rodrigo Joyce and Vinicius Jr the most important: “He helped them give them minutes and confidence. I must say they do it very well. Not only are the two of them going through an important development for this club, this team and the future of this club. The development of Vinícius, Valverde, Camavinag and Rodrygo gives us hope for the future. And the future also tomorrow”.

… Eduardo Camavinga: “When Camavinga plays left-back, his position changes depending on whether he has the ball or not. Sometimes he switches between the lines. He’s not a full-back who runs forward. Up front, as has been said so often, we have someone very dangerous: Vinicius. If not We don’t have the ball, Camavinga will of course focus on the full-back position.”

… Milan vs Inter Milan in the other semi-final: “I was lucky enough to play Derby in the Champions League semi-finals. That was in 2003. There is a lot of pressure in this game. I think it will be a very balanced match.”











