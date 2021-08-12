Report: Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard injured – five games break?

New injury fears for Julian Nagelsmann: Two days before the new Bayern Munich coach’s first competitive match in the Bundesliga away from Borussia Moenchengladbach (Friday, 8:30 pm, dazn And Saturday 1It appears that Benjamin Pavard injured himself during training. again kicker It was reported that the French defense player suffered an ankle injury. Over time, the 25-year-old is missing not only in the match against Gladbach but also in all five competitive games on the program until the international break at the beginning of September. advertisement

Nagelsmann has two options to replace Pavard, who is already planned as a right-back: Bouna Sarr will likely be the number one contender for the task on Friday. The 29-year-old Pavard native has rarely been able to convince since his move from Olympique de Marseille last year. The replacement will be 21-year-old Josep Stanisic, who made his debut under Hansi Flick last year and is a coached right-back.

Pavard’s injury is not the first setback Nagelsmann has suffered in pre-season with Munich. Especially in defence, the level of the staff was not plentiful before the start of the season: Lucas Hernandez is back in ongoing training after a foot injury, but he will likely need it until the return. Left back Alphonso Davies has just returned to coaching the team after being injured while preparing for the Gold Cup with Canada. The starting lineup against Gladbach could come in very early.

Pavard’s injury could also spark discussions about Team show in Munich. A particularly weak defense after the farewell to Jerome Boateng and Javi Martinez left many fans questionable. But chiefs surrounding sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic have repeatedly ruled out other additions without leaving a precedent.