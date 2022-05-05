Razer brings a Stormtrooper Xbox console on Star Wars Day

This page has been translated using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) – Razer has announced a new wireless controller with a Star Wars look. The manufacturer of gaming peripherals and accessories has taken advantage of the perfect day – May 4th, also known as Star Wars Day – to offer it as part of the “Razer Stormtrooper Wireless Controller and Quick Charging Stand” package.

The new bundle joins other Razer consoles in Star Wars, including the Mandalorian and Boba Fett editions. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and all Xbox One models. It also works with PCs and Macs with a wireless adapter (sold separately). The controller features a textured grip and special vibration- and pressure-sensitive thrust analogue triggers. It can also be charged quickly using the included stand.

If all this interests you, you can check out the Razer Stormtrooper Wireless Controller and the Fast Charging Stand together Razer.com Buy for $199.99 in the US. It’s unclear if this wireless controller bundle will be available outside the US, let alone if it’s a limited edition.

But according to Razer, the whole thing is backed by a one-year warranty.

updated: The Stormtrooper Wireless Controller Bundle is no longer available in the US. On their website, you can ask Razer to notify you when it becomes available again.

Written by Maggie Tillman.