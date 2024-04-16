Property: Palace: Kate and William are affected by many news – Entertainment

Kate, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales at the Summer Olympics. The wife of the heir to the British throne is receiving chemotherapy, she said in a video message. Photography: Matt Rourke/AFP/DPA

Kate is receiving a lot of support after opening up about her cancer diagnosis. Kensington Palace has now issued a statement thanking the princess.

LONDON – Princess Kate, 42, and her husband, Prince William, 41, expressed their appreciation for the many well-wishes they received after Kate's cancer diagnosis was announced. A Kensington Palace spokesman said the prince and princess were “deeply touched” by the kind messages sent by people across the UK, the Commonwealth and around the world.

“They have been extremely touched by the public's warmth and support, and are grateful for their understanding of their desire for privacy at this time,” the statement, carried by the British news agency PA, said.

Video message from Kate

After weeks of speculation about her health, Kate addressed the public in a video message. She underwent abdominal surgery in mid-January and has not appeared in public since. She said in the video that the tests performed after the operation revealed that she had cancer. On the advice of her medical team, she is receiving chemotherapy as a preventative measure.

After the video message was published, many wished the daughter-in-law of King Charles III a speedy recovery. Transferred, including US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak assured Kate that the country stands behind her. At the same time, he called for Kate to be given the same privacy regarding medical issues as other people.






