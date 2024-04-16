Property: Palace: Kate and William are affected by many news – Entertainment

Kate is receiving a lot of support after opening up about her cancer diagnosis. Kensington Palace has now issued a statement thanking the princess.
LONDON – Princess Kate, 42, and her husband, Prince William, 41, expressed their appreciation for the many well-wishes they received after Kate's cancer diagnosis was announced. A Kensington Palace spokesman said the prince and princess were “deeply touched” by the kind messages sent by people across the UK, the Commonwealth and around the world.
