Bella Thorne: American actress who got engaged

Bella Thorne, here at an event in New York, wants to marry her partner Mark Eames. Photo: Debbie Wong / Shutterstock.com

Bella Thorne announced her engagement about two weeks ago. It seems that the actress already has very clear ideas about her wedding.

Bella Thorne (25) is engaged to her partner, businessman Mark Eames. The American actress has it Advertised in the fashion magazine “Vogue”.. The couple met at model Cara Delevingne's (30) birthday party on the beach in Ibiza last year. “It was love at first sight when the sun came up,” Thorne says.

Also on Instagram The actress shares the news With the magazine – on two pictures of her and her fiancé, showing her diamond ring. For more clips and pictures About the happy couple, where Thorne also kissed her partner, among other things, the 25-year-old wrote: “My love.” There are warm congratulations from her more than 25 million followers as well as other celebrities, including former Disney colleague Demi Lovato (30) and actor Patrick Schwarzenegger (29).

Dream wedding in Great Britain

According to Vogue, Eames proposed to Thorne the day before Mother's Day. And then we celebrated with the family. It seems that the actress is already thinking about the wedding. She imagines a celebration back home in Eames – on a country farm in Great Britain. Thorne is also already thinking about what she wants to wear. Vintage gowns from Dior or Schiaparelli are currently in question.

Thorne became especially famous through the Disney series “Shake It Up – Dancing is Everything,” in which Zendaya (26) also starred, and which is currently very popular in Hollywood. She later appeared alongside Schwarzenegger in the drama “Midnight Sun – Everything for You.”





