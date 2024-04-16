April 16, 2024

Bella Thorne: American actress who got engaged

Ulva Robson April 16, 2024 2 min read

Bella Thorne, here at an event in New York, wants to marry her partner Mark Eames. Photo: Debbie Wong / Shutterstock.com



Bella Thorne announced her engagement about two weeks ago. It seems that the actress already has very clear ideas about her wedding.


Bella Thorne (25) is engaged to her partner, businessman Mark Eames. The American actress has it Advertised in the fashion magazine “Vogue”.. The couple met at model Cara Delevingne's (30) birthday party on the beach in Ibiza last year. “It was love at first sight when the sun came up,” Thorne says.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Property: Palace: Kate and William are affected by many news – Entertainment

April 16, 2024 Ulva Robson
3 min read

King Charles has cancer – Harry returns to Great Britain

April 15, 2024 Ulva Robson

Great Britain: Celebrity Big Brother: Princess Kate's uncle expelled – Entertainment

April 15, 2024 Ulva Robson

You may have missed

2 min read

Bella Thorne: American actress who got engaged

April 16, 2024 Ulva Robson
3 min read

Ability to innovate: Research has not lost any of its innovative power

April 16, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Troy Deeney's goal at his UK Open rally as part of the World Nineball Tour: Not to embarrass myself and move the sport forward | Snooker News

April 16, 2024 Eileen Curry
1 min read

Millions of Windows users benefit: New features are ready for abandoned systems

April 16, 2024 Gilbert Cox