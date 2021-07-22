Pro Evolution Soccer was renamed eFootball when it was launched in 2021

The Konami soccer video game, known as Pro Evolution Soccer or Winning Eleven since 2001, is now simply eFootball. No PES, no numbering.

It is also a free game now. It was developed in Unreal Engine 4, another franchise company. (From Pro Evolution Soccer 2015 Last year, it was created using Konami’s Fox Engine, which was originally developed by Konami’s Kojima Productions for the Metal Gear franchise.)

So call Konami eFootball”All-new football simulation platform” instead of duplicating and renaming PES. Editor Adding eFootball to the series title in 2019.

The first six-minute trailer for eFootball – which is in development on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X as well as iOS and Android devices – and offers the three major European clubs in the franchise: Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Juventus, the last of which is exclusively eFootball It does not appear in the FIFA EA Sports series.

Konami used the new engine to rebuild the game and “create an incredibly exciting and, above all, realistic single player system”, and so was the story in the trailer. This system is called Motion Matching and will be a feature of all versions of the game – current and previous generation consoles.

But from the point of view of the development roadmap published on Wednesday eFootball It will appear as a relatively simple title in “early fall,” with other systems, modes, and features to be introduced later. Cross-platform games, for example, are promised in the reveal video but are due to debut later this fall. Cross-platform matches are scheduled to appear on Android, iOS, PC, PlayStation and Xbox this winter. Games will be available across generations on PlayStation and Xbox at launch.

Photo: Konami

for that eFootballA free-to-play component backed by the Battle Pass system called Match Pass, which offers tiered rewards (or a way to buy loot directly). Juventus, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Barcelona will be free for all players initially.

Konami also said it plans to sell “certain game modes.” […] As an optional DLC feature,” which likely means a subscription to the game’s Pro suite, provided the free-to-play component mirrors PES’ old Master League mode.