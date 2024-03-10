March 10, 2024

Privacy protection – Italy no longer sends speed camera photos – News

Esmond Barker March 10, 2024 5 min read
Protecting privacy – Italy no longer sends photos of speed cameras – News – SRF


Skip to content

Some items on SRF.ch only work with JavaScript activated.


  1. News

  2. international

  3. Current article

Contents

  • In Italy, images from speed cameras will no longer be sent from speed cameras in the future.
  • This is intended to protect privacy.
  • This came according to a new decree issued by the Ministry of Transport announced on Saturday.

According to this, only car and motorcycle drivers who drive at high speed should have a good notice delivered to their homes. Evidence photos taken by automated cameras, which also show faces, are still with authorities. They should only be used if speeders are intercepted. The regulation also applies to foreign holidaymakers caught speeding on the streets of Italy.

legend:

Italy has more than 11,000 speed cameras, more than any other European country.

Images by imago/Jochen Tuck

According to a report by the Corriere della Sera daily newspaper, the decree has already been approved by the Italian Data Protection Authority. In Italy, in recent years, it has repeatedly happened that traffic violators have been exposed to unpleasant situations through speed camera images. For example, because it is possible to see other people in the recordings who may not have been supposed to be sitting in the car. It is also said that some marriages have failed in this way.


  1. News

  2. international

  3. Current article

Always well informed!

Get all the news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date.

Close


Always well informed!

Get all the news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date. more

Push notifications are short notifications that appear on your screen with the most important news – regardless of whether srf.ch is currently open or not. If you click on a note, you will be taken to the corresponding article. You can deactivate these communications at any time. less

I have already hidden this notification about browser notifications activation several times. Do you want to hide this notification permanently or be reminded of it again in a few weeks?

Scroll left


Scroll to the right



See also  Eva Kaylie is still in jail - corruption in the EU Parliament

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Poland: The Pope dismisses a bishop after his abuse scandal – News

March 10, 2024 Esmond Barker
2 min read

A traveler throws a coin into an airplane turbine in China – big delay

March 8, 2024 Esmond Barker
2 min read

DISCOVERED WHILE WALKING THE DOG: A Frenchman found a 70-million-year-old dinosaur skeleton

March 8, 2024 Esmond Barker

You may have missed

Great Britain: Celebrity Big Brother: Princess Kate's uncle has been evicted

March 10, 2024 Ulva Robson
4 min read

What is the highest possible temperature in the universe?

March 10, 2024 Faye Stephens
3 min read

Embry releases Formenton striker – what could be behind it

March 10, 2024 Eileen Curry
4 min read

Is life possible on Jupiter's moon Europa? Researchers make an important discovery

March 10, 2024 Gilbert Cox