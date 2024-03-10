New rules: This will change in German airspace in 2024

Germany's airspace changes are announced every spring. There are changes in Berlin, Dresden, Frankfurt and Friedrichshafen.

There are approximately 23,000 private pilots in Germany. With temperatures rising and days getting longer again, you're at the start of a new flying season. As preparation, many complete a flight with a flight instructor or attend a safety seminar.

It is important to stay up to date on the latest legal principles. In Germany, for example, it is common to introduce significant changes to the airspace in large quantities rather than spreading them out repeatedly throughout the year. They are usually contacted with the publication of the new ICAO map in the spring.

Many different stakeholders

Each airspace change is preceded by extensive coordination discussions between representatives of the Federal Ministry of Transport, Air Traffic Control (DFS), the German Aviation Office, and general aviation interest groups such as Aopa, DAEC, the German Paragliding Association (DSV) and the German Paragliding and Paragliding Association (DHV). ). . The Cockpit Association and Lufthansa are also involved in the discussions.

The airspace changes for 2024 will come into effect from March 21 and include several innovations, as well as the General Aviation Association of Germany (UAE) and DFS Tell, inform, know. The changes include the airspace of Berlin, Dresden, Frankfurt and Friedrichshafen.

HX area in Dresden

In Berlin, airspace C is affected. This altitude will be reduced from 2,500 feet to 1,500 feet west and east of the Berlin control area. This is intended to provide better protection for incoming and outgoing flights. The background is numerous violations of airspace by visual aviation pilots. An exception was planned for approaching Schönhagen Airport from the south.

In Dresden, airspace D outside the Dresden Control Area and Mandatory Transceiver Zone (TMZ) will be made more flexible. Because part of the airspace is converted into HX airspace. This is only activated when necessary. Depending on the direction of operation of the runway at Dresden Airport, the HX airspace can be used flexibly by VFR traffic without restrictions.

Traffic through Frankfurt must be protected

To improve the approach to Runways 07 at Frankfurt Airport, part of airspace C in the west (north of Langenloensheim Airport) will be lowered to an altitude of 4,500 feet above sea level. The upper limit of the Frankfurt Control Zone (called CTR in jargon) will be raised to 2,500 feet above sea level (previously 1,500 feet above sea level).

At the same time, the C airspace around the 1,500 feet to 2,500 feet MSL control area is converted to D airspace (uncontrolled area). This allows for more flexible handling of VFR traffic below C airspace up to 2,500 feet.

Changes also in Friedrichshafen

Due to the adaptation of IFR arrival and departure procedures to European regulations, a mandatory transponder zone is required at Friedrichshafen Airport, i.e. the zone in which the transponder must be operated. Minimum elevations are determined in relation to the height above sea level, previously the height above ground was applied. The upper limit is raised to flight level 100.