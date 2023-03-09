Dominion Voting Machine Factory Trial: New revelations about the Fox News-Trump relationship

– New revelations about Fox News and Trump’s relationship New details have emerged about the relationship between the conservative US television network Fox News and former US President Donald Trump.

According to excerpts from court documents in the voting machine maker Dominion v. Fox trial, conservative TV host Tucker Carlson, who publicly supported Trump on his shows, “hated” the former president behind the scenes. And US media reported, on Wednesday (local time), citing the published files.

Carlson texted an employee two months after the 2020 presidential election: “We’re very, very close to ignoring Trump most nights. I really can’t wait. I hate him so much.” Fox News said in a statement that Dominion is using court filings to discredit the network by twisting quotes and falsely dropping them.

Carlson’s credibility remains questionable

These new revelations cast doubt on the credibility of the highly rated Lieutenant Colonel Carlson. This is also important in the context of a controversial decision by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. McCarthy recently made tens of thousands of hours of surveillance footage of the storming of the US Capitol available exclusively to Carlson. The right-wing talk show host showed a few selected photos on Monday and Tuesday evening (local time) and captioned them in the spirit of former President Trump, who falsely claimed that only peaceful protesters turned out at the time.

The new disclosure comes from documents that are part of a defamation lawsuit filed against Fox News by voting machine maker Dominion. Dominion is seeking nearly $1.6 billion in damages in the lawsuit because Fox News reported on alleged tampering with voting machines.

