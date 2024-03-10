March 10, 2024

Poland: The Pope dismisses a bishop after his abuse scandal – News

Esmond Barker March 10, 2024
  • Pope Francis has dismissed the Bishop of Lovech, Andrzej Dziuba, for failing to investigate allegations of abuse in Poland.
  • The Vatican announced in Rome that the Pope had accepted an offer from the 74-year-old Pope to resign.
  • Polish media previously reported allegations of abuses in the Catholic Church.

“Difficulties were identified in the management of the diocese, especially negligence in dealing with cases of sexual abuse committed by some clergy against minors,” a statement issued by the Pontifical Nunciature in Poland said. Lowicz Diocese is part of the Inland Diocese of Lodz.

According to reports in Polish media, Dziuba is said to have transferred a priest in his diocese from one diocese to another, despite knowing about the allegations of abuse through statements from victims. The priest has now been sentenced to three years in prison.

The Vatican criticizes the behavior of the Bishop of Lovech, Andrzej Dziuba. Pope Francis (pictured) has accepted his offer to resign.

Reuters/Guglielmo Mangiapane

The Catholic Church in Poland has been rocked by allegations of abuse for years. Former Polish Pope John Paul II (1920-2005) appointed Dziuba bishop two decades ago. Meanwhile, several bishops in Poland have already resigned prematurely.

In many other countries, children and young people have also been sexually abused by Catholic clergy. In many cases the church tried to hide this. There are more than 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide.


SRF News 4, March 9, 2024, 3:00pm;

