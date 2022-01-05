World

Principal calls for Swiss-wide rules for closing schools

January 6, 2022
Esmond Barker

Swiss school administrators would like to see uniform rules across Switzerland in the absence of many teachers. (icon image)

Thomas Minder, president of the Association of School Administrators, assumes that many teachers will be absent at the same time because of Omikron. “In extreme cases, you have to go back to distance learning,” he said Wednesday in an interview with “Tages-Anzeiger.”

The biggest difficulty is when you have to teach students face to face and at the same time distance learning. “You should consider leaving all the students at home,” Minder said. Cantonal doctors will have to decide whether entire schools are to close. However, according to Minder, this will be difficult for parents, who will then have to ensure care at home and not be able to go to work.

