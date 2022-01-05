Principal calls for Swiss-wide rules for closing schools

Swiss school administrators would like to see uniform rules across Switzerland in the absence of many teachers. (icon image)

Thomas Minder, president of the Association of School Administrators, assumes that many teachers will be absent at the same time because of Omikron. “In extreme cases, you have to go back to distance learning,” he said Wednesday in an interview with “Tages-Anzeiger.”

The biggest difficulty is when you have to teach students face to face and at the same time distance learning. “You should consider leaving all the students at home,” Minder said. Cantonal doctors will have to decide whether entire schools are to close. However, according to Minder, this will be difficult for parents, who will then have to ensure care at home and not be able to go to work.

School closures or mass events?

A Swiss-wide solution is now needed. We are calling for a set of measures with escalation levels that can be applied to the whole of Switzerland. Where appropriate measures are taken according to the severity,” Minder said. However, Switzerland is far from such a solution, and each canton has its own rules. In addition, the cantons did not agree on protection measures with each other. As a result, the acceptability and credibility of the measures is affected.

Minder was somewhat passive about suggesting that all schools be closed for a certain period of time. It is clear that the quality of distance learning cannot be the same as teaching in the classroom. "We humans are related to each other, and humans are similar beings." Minder said it's also important to have a discussion about a general closure of schools while there are still mass events of up to 10,000 people. (SDA)