On Wednesday, 31,109 new coronavirus infections were reported in 90,106 tests to the Federal Office of Public Health in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. At the same time, the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees recorded 20 new deaths and 147 hospitalizations.

On the same day last week, the Federal Office of Public Health received reports of 16,734 confirmed new infections, 156 hospitalizations, and 25 deaths. This means that the number of cases rose by 76.4 percent within a week. Hospital admissions were down 5.8 percent compared to the previous week.

There are currently 679 people in intensive care in hospitals. Thus, the use of intensive care units is currently 78.30 percent, and Covid-19 patients occupy 35.30 percent of the available beds.

For every 100,000 inhabitants, 2,315.58 laboratory-confirmed cases of MERS-CoV were reported in the past two weeks. The reproduction number R, which indicates the average number of people infected by an infected person, was 1.37 on December 24.

67.33% of the Swiss population is now fully vaccinated. 1.64 percent received the last first dose. Of the population aged 12 or older, 76.62 percent have been vaccinated. In addition, 26.72 percent of the total population and 65.40 percent of those over 65 years of age received the so-called booster vaccination (booster vaccination).