Four days after the disappearance – Indonesian submarine found: 53 killed on board – news

The Indonesian marine submarine was found four days after its disappearance off the coast of Bali.

This was stated by the army commander for the Southeast Asian country. Fifty-three people on the plane were killed, according to Air Marshal Hadi Tjiganto.

In a media conference, the armed forces published photos of the sunken “KRI Nanggala 402”.

The submarine sailed at Surabaya, Java, and took part in a torpedo attack exercise. The wireless connection was cut off on Wednesday morning about 95 km north of Bali.

Rescue workers found the wreck of the submarine missing since Wednesday underwater near Bali island on Sunday. According to the media that quoted the army chief, “KRI Nanggala 402” is divided into three parts.

With this authentic evidence, we can confirm that the KRI Nanggala 402 sank and that all 53 sailors on board died in the line of duty.

Crew rescue was previously abandoned

Just hours before the submarine was discovered, the government officially abandoned the rescue of the 53-man crew.

President Joko Widodo said Sunday morning that the army and navy had changed the status of the “KRI Nanggala 402” submarine in the Kurdistan region from “lost contact” to “sinking” or “sinking”. He expressed his condolences to the crew.

Finding things dwarfed hope

The 60-meter submarine lost contact with the fleet during a training Wednesday morning. At that time it was about 95 km north of Bali.

On Saturday, the Navy reported finding items, including a bottle of lubricant for binoculars and a torpedo box. Ships and aircraft from different countries participated in the search for the wreckage.

A boat made in Germany

The “KRI Nanggala 402” was built in 1977 by Howaldtswerke-Deutsche Werft in Kiel and has been part of Indonesia’s fleet since 1981. In 2012, a two-year overhaul was completed in a South Korean shipyard.