Taliban orders: Shop owners must cut off the heads of models

1/5 A woman wearing a burqa looks at a wedding dress in a shop window in the Afghan capital.

2/5 Are all supermodels going away soon?



4/5 Since the withdrawal of US-led NATO forces last August, the Taliban have taken control of Afghanistan.



In Afghanistan, the ruling Islamist Taliban movement once again imposed strict regulations and required fashion stores in the west of the country to behead models.

Acisol Rahman, the regional representative of the newly created Ministry for the Preservation of Virtue, told the German news agency DPA on Tuesday that these are idols and are therefore un-Islamic. “It should be disposed of,” Abd al-Rahman explained. But at first, it is enough to cut off the heads of the mannequins.

Criticisms from the Chamber of Commerce

The head of the specialized chamber of commerce in Herat province, Abdul Wadud Faysada, complained about the new instructions. Shopkeepers would have spent a lot of money on mannequins. The economy in Afghanistan is in free fall, with millions of people starving. The models are not idols either, but they are made for displaying clothes. “You can find it in shops in all Muslim countries,” says Vaisada.

Meanwhile, videos are circulating on social media showing the severed heads of models.

More stringent regulations than ever for women

The Taliban has already issued stricter regulations for public life in recent weeks. Recently, for example, drivers have been instructed not to play music in the car. Additionally, women should not be allowed to travel more than 45 miles (about 72 kilometers) without a male companion.