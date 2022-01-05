World

Taliban orders: Shop owners must cut off the heads of models

January 5, 2022
Esmond Barker

In Afghanistan, the ruling Islamist Taliban movement once again imposed strict regulations and required fashion stores in the west of the country to behead models.

Acisol Rahman, the regional representative of the newly created Ministry for the Preservation of Virtue, told the German news agency DPA on Tuesday that these are idols and are therefore un-Islamic. “It should be disposed of,” Abd al-Rahman explained. But at first, it is enough to cut off the heads of the mannequins.

