Prince William presents the Earthshot Climate Prize

October 18, 2021
Ulva Robson

Prince William presents the Earthshot Prize for Climate Protection for the first time.

The list of winners in five categories, which was honored on Sunday evening, includes Costa Rica, the Latin American country, the city of Milan in northern Italy, and innovative companies. Each prizewinner received £1 million (€1.17 million) to further develop environmental protection projects.

Preserve nature, clean air, revitalize the seas, prevent waste and protect the climate

