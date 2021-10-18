Prince William presents the Earthshot Climate Prize

Prince William presents the Earthshot Prize for Climate Protection for the first time.

The list of winners in five categories, which was honored on Sunday evening, includes Costa Rica, the Latin American country, the city of Milan in northern Italy, and innovative companies. Each prizewinner received £1 million (€1.17 million) to further develop environmental protection projects.

Preserve nature, clean air, revitalize the seas, prevent waste and protect the climate

The Earthshot Award is given in the categories of nature conservation and restoration, cleaner air, revitalization of the seas, waste prevention, and climate protection. One of the winners is Coral Vita Coral Farm, which breeds coral species that are insensitive to global warming in the Bahamas. Technology company AEM Electrolyser has been honored for converting renewable energy into green hydrogen.

India’s Takachar has been recognized for its contribution to improving air quality, which has developed a portable and inexpensive technology that turns crop waste associated with harvesting machines into marketable organic products like fertilizer. This avoids burning of crop waste, which contributes to air pollution.

Costa Rica, Milan and India companies were honored

Costa Rica has been recognized for its forest conservation and afforestation efforts. He convinced Milan of a program to cut food waste in half by distributing leftover food from supermarkets and canteens to those in need.

At a televised award ceremony, Prince William called on humanity to “unite to fix the planet”. Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson warned that “the actions we decide to do or not do in the next ten years will determine the fate of our planet for the next thousand years.” See also The United States expels Russian diplomats

The awards ceremony opened with a pre-recorded performance by British band Coldplay, in which 60 people pedals power. This was followed by an appeal from conservation activist David Attenborough. The awards were presented by British actresses Emma Thompson and Emma Watson and Liverpool striker Mo Salah.

The Earthshot Award is the most ambitious of its kind

The Earthshot Prize was launched last year with a capitalization of £50 million over a ten-year term with the aim of being “the world’s most prestigious environmental award”. The awards ceremony will be held in the United States next year.