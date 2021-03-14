New figures on tax havens – Switzerland loses 5.7 billion annually through tax evasion

For the first time, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development breaks down tax evasion by country. The result: Switzerland is not just a tax haven. Peter Burckhardt

Cayman Islands: a popular tax haven. Foto: Alamy Stock Photo

74,699 nurses. Switzerland could also afford many staffing costs in hospitals, nursing homes and Spitex if it did not fall victim to companies and individuals who evade taxes. This has been calculated by the Tax Justice Network, a nongovernmental organization that campaigns against tax fraud and evasion around the world.

I am Bericht «State of Tax Justice 2020» The organization accurately lists which country is experiencing the number of profits and losses through legal and illegal tax evasion. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) provided the basis for this. It has in July 2020 Corporate tax evasion was broken down by country for the first time. So far, the powerful organization to which 37 developed countries such as the USA, Germany and Switzerland have refused to do so.