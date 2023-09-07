Presidential elections in Mexico – Mexico gets a female president – News

A woman will lead Mexico from June 2024.

Both the ruling party and the opposition alliance nominated a woman.

Current President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who enjoys great popularity, is not allowed to run again after six years in office.

The ruling party’s candidate, Claudia Sheinbaum, was mayor of Mexico City. With her nomination, she defeated five competitors in the party.

So the chances are good that a woman will lead Mexico for the first time from June 2024. Last week, the centrist opposition coalition Frente Amplio por México (Broad Front for Mexico) elected 60-year-old senator and computer engineer Xochitl Gálvez. With 126 million people, Mexico is the most populous Spanish-speaking country.

Sheinbaum is close to Lopez Obrador

Sheinbaum (61 years old) defeated five competitors, including Marcelo Ebrard, in a turbulent selection process conducted by the government coalition. On Wednesday, the former foreign minister denounced the irregularities and spoke of an unfair procedure. Sheinbaum is close to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

legend: Claudia Sheinbaum after her nomination for president of Mexico.

Reuters/Raquel Cunha



When he became mayor of Mexico City in 2000, he appointed her as the capital’s environment minister. “Sheinbaum is very popular in Mexico, certainly a little less in rural areas than in Mexico City,” says SRF correspondent Franco Patel. Compared to Lopez Obrador, she has less appeal. “López Obrador can take people and entire places for himself, but Sheinbaum can’t do that.”

Lopez Obrador state borders

The current leftist nationalist president’s support rate exceeds 60 percent. However, López Obrador is not allowed to run again after six years in office. The ruling coalition led by the Morena (Movement for National Renewal) party has a majority in Parliament and governs in 23 out of 32 states.

The SRF correspondent says Sheinbaum has less experience than Lopez Obrador. “Governing the capital is easier than governing a complex country with many regions and poor areas.” Patel said it was by no means certain that Sheinbaum would succeed Lopez Obrador as head of state.

The candidate changes the opposition

The SRF correspondent notes that the Mexican opposition changed with Xóchitl Gálvez. Patel says Xóchitl Gálvez looks very fresh in her performance. So far the opposition has been weak. Now Xochitl Gálvez has two major parties behind him. “They are two very different parties. The glue is Galvez.”

legend: The opposition supports this candidate: Senator Xochitl Galvez.

Reuters/Henry Romero



During the election campaign, she will put her finger on the wounds left by Lopez Obrador: “During the Lopez Obrador government, the number of murders in Mexico increased. “López Obrador does not have a good track record in this area,” Patel said.