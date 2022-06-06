Preparations for the World Cup: Canada cancel Alphonso Davis ‘Round match against Panama due to players’ strike

The statement said talks were underway between the club and the team that qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 36 years in March. Canada Soccer initially “negotiated unnecessarily” and submitted an inadequate offer on Thursday alone.
“For these reasons, we have reluctantly decided not to play our game against Panama tonight,” said Bayern Munich full-back Alfonso Davis. “It’s time for us to stand up for the future of football in Canada.”
The team also called for “an organization equal to our women’s national team.” It is hoped that the dispute with the association will be resolved in the CONCACAF Nations League match against Curacao on Thursday.
International friendships
Four days after the “Finalisima” victory: Messi puts the five-man pack together
10 hours ago
Ten days ago, the union canceled a planned test against Iran following criticism of the appointment. In 2020, 176 people were killed in a plane crash triggered by two Iranian anti-aircraft missiles. Several Canadian civilians were killed in the crash.
The game was originally scheduled to be played on June 5, with Panama being the alternate opponents.
(SID)
“My best friend”: Kimmich believes Knabry will be with Bayern
Bundesliga
Bayern star Davis has split from PSG girlfriend
11:52 on 23/05/2022
Bundesliga
Three things stand alone: the unfortunate ray of hope
17/04/2022 at 17:39
“Communicator. Entrepreneur. Introvert. Passionate problem solver. Organizer. Social media ninja.”