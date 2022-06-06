Börse Express – 100 million transponders manufactured in Mississauga, Canada

Automatic non-stop payment to road users

On June 6, the Kapsch TrafficCom plant in Mississauga, Ontario, celebrated the departure of 100 million transponder units from the production line.

RFID transponders enable automatic payment without stopping at the toll station, thereby reducing emissions and travel time for users. Transponders are used for automated payment under plans such as the EZ-Pass and the 407 Expressway in Ontario and are a key component provided by Kapsch TrafficCom, a global transportation technology provider.

Dan Toohey, SVP for Sales, Production and Business Development at Kapsch Traffic Com, commented, “Each transponder enables easy payment without stopping at the customs, which means 100 million transponders have saved millions of hours for drivers.” “I am very proud that our components make the lives of millions of road users easier every day, as well as our excellent safety record and quality standards. But most of all we are proud of our incredible staff, many of whom have done many more jobs with us. It was a success for the entire staff, facility and community, “said Don Dohe.

Georg Kapsch, CEO of Kapsch TrafficCom, added: “As a family business, community is an integral part of Kapsch TrafficCom’s culture.

Founded in 1978, the plant was originally owned by Ferrandi-Packard and manufactured electronic displays. Display production continued under the Mark IV owner who acquired the company in 1990, Kapsch TrafficCom acquired the Mark VI IVHS in 2010 and transformed the factory to manufacture various devices for modern traffic management.