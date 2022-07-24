Portrait: Liz Truss is a female sequel to Boris Johnson



Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is currently the favorite in the race to succeed the controversial British prime minister. Presents itself as self-confident interest. This was not always the case.

As Prime Minister, you have to ask uncomfortable questions. Liz Truss, one of the finalists in the race to succeed Boris Johnson, got a taste of this when he visited a family charity. The kids wanted to know why Johnson hadn’t been fired from 10 Downing Street yet. Truss reacted naturally and calmly. A skill that the 46-year-old mother had to acquire first.

Liz Truss is now convinced Britain will leave the European Union

A video of one of her speeches from 2014 is currently circulating on social media, reminding us of other times: as the environment and agriculture minister, she boasts that the UK “grows wheat more competitively than the Canadian prairie” and that Yorkshire tea goes to China for sale. After each statement, she smiled artificially and waited for applause. Many Britons laughed at it and still do so today. In other situations, too, she seemed harsh, and her language was woody.

But Truss didn’t let that get him down. I got help to improve their effect. So her career got a new boost under Johnson. He made her Secretary of International Trade, then Secretary of State. In addition to uncertainty, he threw political convictions into the sea. Once a Remain supporter, she is now a staunch supporter of Brexit.

Truss is currently ahead of former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak

Truss is currently ahead of her rival, former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, in opinion polls among party members. Critics explain its popularity as a complement to Boris Johnson in some ways. Like him, she is optimistic about Britain’s future.

The 46-year-old is also popular because, with her neoliberal path and desire for “bold reforms” in housing construction and a reduction in bureaucracy, she is reminiscent of Margaret Thatcher, the prime minister who turned Great Britain on its head in the 1980s. However, Truss also elicits ridicule by dressing and displaying clothes in “Iron Lady” style. Unlike most politicians, none of them attended private school. Unlike Thatcher, Truss comes from a family with left-wing political leanings. Her parents took her to anti-nuclear demonstrations. After that, Truss’ life became more traditional. She studied politics, philosophy and economics at Oxford and worked, among other things, for the oil company Shell.

Read also about this