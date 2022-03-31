Her Majesty’s Passport Office relies on DXC technology for digital transformation

DXC . Technology (NYSE: DXC), one of the world’s leading Fortune 500 IT services providers, has now been selected to transform and operate the mission-critical IT infrastructure of Her Majesty’s Passport Office (HMPO) in the United Kingdom.

This press release contains multimedia content. Watch the full ad here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220331005199/ar/

Someone with a British passport (credit: Ethan Wilkinson)

Building on a 12-year relationship between DXC and HMPO, the organizations signed a 5-year agreement worth up to $37 million. As part of this agreement, DXC will provide digital platform services to HMPO to meet the growing need for British passports.

HMPO issues between 6 and 7 million passports to British citizens in the UK and abroad each year. Beginning in April 2022, DXC will provide support, maintenance, and development for HMPO digital platforms as part of the Digital Future Services program.

Philippa Manley, director of digital services and projects at HMPO, said: “For more than 12 years, DXC has demonstrated its commitment and reliability across a wide range of services. The company understands our work environment and shares our commitment to creating societal value. In this latest phase of modernization, we will continue to improve Efficiency and security of our IT infrastructure and providing citizens with a more user-friendly service.”

“We are pleased to cement our position as a trusted partner for the UK Government,” said Steve Turbie, DXC Head of Technology EMEA. “Through this agreement, we are helping to ensure that HMPO has the undisclosed IT resources it needs to provide critical services to UK citizens.”

About DXC . Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global organizations run their mission-critical systems and processes while modernizing IT, optimizing data structures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The world’s largest corporations and public sector organizations trust DXC to deliver services across a suite of enterprise technologies that enable new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience. For more information on how we deliver excellence to our clients and colleagues, visit DXC.com.

Via HM Passport Office

For more information about HM Passport Office visit: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/hm-passport-office/about

forward-looking statements

All statements in this press release that are not directly and exclusively historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements”. These statements reflect current expectations and beliefs and there can be no guarantee that the results discussed in these statements will be achieved. Such statements are subject to various assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those shown in such statements, many of which are factors beyond our control. In addition, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently being amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of various private and government measures that affect our customers, our employees, our suppliers, and the economies and societies in which they operate and may continue or intensify in the future. For a written description of these factors, see the “Risk Factors” section of DXC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 and any updated information in subsequent SEC filings, including but not limited to DXC’s Quarterly Report On Form 10-Q for the quarter ending December 31, 2021.

There can be no guarantee that any objective or plan set out in any forward-looking statement will be or will be achieved. Readers are therefore strongly advised not to rely excessively on such statements, which speak only as of the date of their publication. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or to report events or circumstances after the date of this press release or the occurrence of unforeseen events, except as required by law.

The source language in which the original text is published is the official and authorized version. Translations will be included for better understanding. Only the language version originally published is legally valid. Therefore, compare the translations with the original language version of the publication.

View the original on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220331005199/ar/

Jonathan Bate



Public Relations Manager, DXC Technology



Jonathan

Copyright © Business Wire, Inc.

Usage Notice

This article is not editorial content of AFP. AFP is not responsible for the accuracy of the content. If you have any questions about the content of this notice, please contact the person mentioned in the text.