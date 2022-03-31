New ‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’ in cinema: all about plot, actors and theatrical release

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is a British fantasy film starring Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law and Mads Mikkelsen. Find out more about the plot, theatrical release, the cast and the movie here.

What you need to know about “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets”:

Play release: 07.04.2022

all the time: 2 hours and 16 minutes

Species: fantasy adventure

Summary of “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets”

One of the main sites of film It will be Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It is very likely that the film will also be shown at least in part in Berlin. Also, it has been reported that there will be more focus on Albus Dumbledore and Hogwarts as they had huge success in the latter film.

This flick belongs to fantasy and adventure genres.

Fantastic Beasts: Team Dumbledore Secrets: Who Plays Who?

It stars Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Good Low as Albus Dumbledore and Mads Mikkelsen as Gilbert Grindelwald. The cast also includes Ezra Miller (Credits Barebone/Aurelius Dumbledore), Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski), Alison Sudol (Quinnie Goldstein), Callum Turner (Theseus Scamander), Jessica Williams (Eulali Lalli Hicks), Katherine Waterston (Porpentina) and Tina Goldsht ), Oliver Masucci (Anton Vogel), Richard Coyle (Aberforth Dumbledore), William Nadelam (Youssef Kama), and Maria Fernanda Candido (Vicencia Santos).

Who else is on the cast of Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore?

The film is produced by Warner Bros. Pictures and Heyday Films in the United Kingdom and the United States. American film and television company Warner Bros. Entertainment is one of the five largest movie companies in the United States. The film studio produced the successful films “Ocean’s Eleven”, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”, “The Exorcist” and “The Polar Express” as well as the successful film series “Harry Potter”, “Matrix”, “Lethal Waepon” and “Batman” .

The original language of the film is English. The original title of “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” is “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”. The Produce It was in the hands of J.K. Rowling, Steve Kloves, David Heyman, Tim Lewis, and Lionel Wigram. The theater was created under Guidance by David Yates. The script J.K. Rowling and Steve Kloves wrote for the film. about Music and sound James Newton Howard (original music composer), Glenn Fremantle (sound designer) and Glenn Fremantle (supervising sound editor) participated in this project.

When will Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore be revealed?

“Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets” comes to Germany on Thursday, April 7, 2022 Cinemas. The length of the film is two hours and 16 minutes. The The official website of the movie.

Feature Film Tip: 5 Rated Movies Like “Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore”

You liked this movie and want movie recommendations similar to Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore? Based on the genres and their associated tags, we would also like to suggest you the following films:

movie title classification Species Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part Two 8.1 fantasy adventure Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban VIII adventure and fantasy Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone 7.9 adventure and fantasy Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire 7.8 adventure, fantasy, family Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 7.8 adventure and fantasy

+++ Editorial note: This text was created on the basis of current data from the project movie database (TMDB) generated automatically. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected] +++

follow on News.de already in Facebook And the Youtube? Here you will find the hottest news, the latest videos, great contests and a direct line for editors.

ROJ / news.de