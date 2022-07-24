Scotland’s Next Obstacle – Court to Review Scottish Independence Referendum – News

Britain’s highest court wants to review whether Scotland can vote again on its independence without London’s consent.

According to the British High Court, hearings will take place on October 11 and 12 in London.

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon asked the question. She wants to make Scotland independent from the United Kingdom.

Despite the British government’s disapproval, Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon presented her plans for a second independence referendum in June. She announced the vote – subject to a court decision – on October 19, 2023.

Sturgeon, who wants to return her part of the country to the European Union as an independent post-Brexit, has appealed to the court to explain the legality of the referendum without Westminster’s consent. The reason is that the British government is resolutely against allowing Scots to vote again.

Supporters hope for change thanks to Britain’s exit from the European Union

Both sides are expected to present their arguments to the court in the coming weeks. In the first referendum in 2014, a majority of Scots (55 per cent) voted to remain in the UK. However, it was before Brexit, which the northern part of Britain rejected by a clear majority (62 percent).

Caption: It’s the voice of Scottish independence: Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon during a speech in the Scottish Parliament on June 28, 2022.

Reuters



So independence supporters hope the situation will change if there is another vote. Independence supporters also won a majority in last year’s Scottish general election.