Police Academy star and Broadway star Marion Ramsey dies, aged 73

“She carried Marion with her kindness and penetration of light that filled the room upon her arrival. Those who knew her well felt the darkness of her light. We will always miss her and love her,” the statement said.

Born in Philadelphia, Ramsey began his entertainment career on stage. She has starred in Broadway shows, including productions of “Eubie!” And “Grind” toured the nation in the musical “Hello Dolly”.

Ramsay started her way to television with a guest role on the hit series “The Jeffersons,” and was a regular on “Cos,” the Bill Cosby comedy series.

Her most famous role was in the 1984 movie “Police Academy” as Officer Hooks, whose kind behavior punctuated unforgettable bouts. Ramsey starred in five additional “Police Academy” films during the 1980s.