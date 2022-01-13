The Swiss are also assimilated abroad

Everyone is talking about a merger of independent asset managers in Switzerland. The Zug-based company is now buying several small and medium-sized financial companies in Germany.

reported on Wednesday (yesterday) finews.ch Via Quaestor Coach, a private equity firm that is building an asset management platform in Switzerland with funds from major European investors.

But it also gives the countermovement. Like Zug Senerius Financial Partners It announced at the end of last year that it had brought together four well-known asset managers from Germany under the umbrella of the Swiss holding company with KSW Vermögensverwaltung, BV & P Vermögen, Habbel, Pohlig & Partner Vermögensverwaltung and Ringelstein & Partner Vermögensbetreuung.

Acquisitions in the entire DACH region

Cinerius started fresh at the beginning of 2021 with the explicit goal of making four to eight acquisitions per year. As a playing field, Cinerius drivers have a Swiss CEO Christoph Lieber She chose the entire DACH region, plus Switzerland, Germany and Austria. The majority owner of the holding is Summit Partners American Financial Investor, which operates a similar model in the United States.

Anyone who slips under the Cinerius umbrella will usually have to give up at least 75 percent of the stock in their own company, but can continue to operate independently. The holding company supports asset managers in the operating space, for example by digitizing wealth management, recruitment, personnel management, compliance and regulation, or sales and marketing.

Take advantage of the synergy

At the same time, the exchange of ideas and best practice solutions as well as the use of synergies should be possible within the group.



