Bob’s Burgers character designer Dave Creek dies at age 42 after a skydiving accident

Dave Crick, the lead character designer in the animated comic Bob’s Burgers, died Thursday at the age of 42 after a skydiving session.

The accident happened at the end of last week, and Crick died days later of his wounds, he said CartoonBrew.

In addition to his work defining the look of the popular animated series, the artist has also worked in animation shows including Brickleberry, Central Park and Happiness Is A Warm Blanket Charlie Brown.

Crick has been involved in honing Bob’s Burgers’ look since his debut in 2011.

This critically acclaimed chain was created by Lauren Bouchard and follows a family that runs a hamburger joint and offers funky and lavish burgers.

Besides his television work, Crick has worked as an assistant professor focusing on character design and character animation at the California Institute of the Arts.

He graduated from the institution in 2005 with a BA in Fine Arts.

Crick’s enthusiasm for skydiving was evident from his Instagram account, which included multiple stunning photos of him in mid-air.

In an Instagram post from September, he shared a video recorded from his helmet while flying in a landing direction while parachuting.

He explained in his explanation that he was leaning on cute to give himself more speed for added excitement, rather than slowing his descent.

When he wasn’t animated, he also documented his interest in creating amazingly detailed miniature treehouses in young bonsai trees.

Wendy Molyneux, a writer for Bob’s Burgers, expressed her grief over Crick’s death in a tweet Thursday.

She wrote, “If you love Bob’s Burger, you love Dave Crick.” He was a great artist, fun, interesting, fun and one of the most interesting people I have ever met. I often thought Dave really knows how to live, and I hope he lives more. Rest in peace, my friend.

Bob’s Burgers supervising manager Bernard Deriman also threw his weight on his fallen friend.

We lost a great artist and a great friend on Bobs today – our lead character designer Dave Creek. Here is one of his many designs, Lady Tinsel, and one of his amazing treehouses.

Dereiman included a schematic diagram of a creek, along with a close-up of the twisted tree house.

Multifaceted: Bob's Burgers supervising director Bernard Derriman also focused on his friend who fell while sharing one of his character and treehouse designs

Bob’s Burgers director Simon Chong tweeted: “Today we tragically lost the main character designer and our friend, Dave Creek.”

“A gorgeous and incredibly talented guy I can guarantee he’s styled your favorite character on Bob at some point. I’ll miss you, my friend X.

Austin Madison wrote about the creek from a different perspective.

“ A lot of people know Bob Burger works, but I know him as my crazy college classmate, lover of faces, and singing in the Himalayas, ” he wrote on Twitter. This is Dave’s Freshman CalArts movie, all charcoal animated. I challenge any animation student to do a better job.

Kind words: Bob’s Burgers director Simon Chong wrote that Crick was “such an amazing, amazing, talented guy I can guarantee he designed your favorite character on Bob’s at some point”