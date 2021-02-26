Pokémon Radiant Diamond / Shining Pearl: Pokémon Presents: The Sinnoh Remakes is officially at last!

Pokémon announced a fourth generation remake during Pokémon shows to celebrate the series’ 25th anniversary.

Months, if not years, of rumors and hopes have come true. The Pokémon Company announced a Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remake to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon series. With more complicated names Pokemon Shining Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Full new releases of the original Nintendo DS titles will be released in late 2021. However, Game Freak is not taking over development as usual. Junichi Masuda is involved in production.

Surprisingly, the remake of Sinnoh is slightly different from previous versions or even Pokémon Sword and Shield. Aside from the new 3D look, the Radiant Diamond and Luminous Pearl are surprisingly based on the original. Means: The lineage found in the upper world has been preserved since that time, creating a specific chibi appearance.

Apart from that, the known spots and the multiplayer feature of the subway can be clearly identified instantly. Both versions will appear at the end of 2021. So it will likely be released in November, as usual.