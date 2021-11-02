Pikmin Bloom is now available in the UK for iOS and Android

This page has been translated using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) – Pikmin Bloom is the new augmented reality walking game from Pokemon Go Niantic and Nintendo developers.

Although at first glance it seems to be something to do with Pokemon Go, early reviewers have reported that the new title has a few surprises up its sleeve. In any case, we’re sure fans of the franchise will be thrilled to be reunited with the creatures 20 years after the original game was released on the Gamecube.

As of now, Pikmin Bloom is published in the UK on the iOS App Store and Google Play. It has also been introduced to mainland Europe, Taiwan and Korea. For a complete list of countries unlocking the game today, please see Here .

Australia, Singapore, the United States, and Canada have had access to the game for about a week, and Niantic continues to appear in other regions.

Niantic has had great success with Pokemon Go, but not all of its sprawling AR endeavors have been so successful; Niantic has announced that Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will be discontinued in January 2022, less than two years after its initial release.

Will Pikmin Bloom prove to be the next Pokemon Go? I suppose it’s time to put on some shoes and take a walk to find out.