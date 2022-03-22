Which countries belong to NATO? List & Year of Joining



NATO is a military security alliance. At first they founded twelve states, meanwhile it has grown to 30 members.

The NATO Is a defense alliance of North American and European nations. NATO stands for “North Atlantic Treaty Organization”, meaning “North Atlantic Treaty Organization”. According to NATO, its goal is to “guarantee the freedom and security of its members through political and military means.”

Video: DPA

30 NATO members in 2022

Belgium, Denmark, the twelve founding members of NATO FranceUnited Kingdom, Iceland, ItalyCanada, Luxembourg, The NetherlandsNorway, Portugal and The United States. Over time, many countries became members of NATO. Germany, for example, joined the company on May 6, 1955, six years after its inception. The North Atlantic Alliance now has 30 members by 2022.

These countries are members of NATO:

United Kingdom (1949)

United States (1949)

(1949) Belgium (1949)

(1949) Canada (1949)

(1949) Denmark (1949)

(1949) France (1949)

(1949) Iceland (1949)

(1949) Luxembourg (1949)

(1949) Netherlands (1949)

(1949) Italy (1949)

(1949) Norway (1949)

(1949) Portugal (1949)

(1949) Greece (1952)

(1952) Turkey (1952)

(1952) Germany (1955)

(1955) Spain (1982)

(1982) Hungary (1999)

(1999) Poland (1999)

Czech Republic (1999)

(1999) Romania (2004)

(2004) Slovakia (2004)

(2004) Slovenia (2004)

(2004) Bulgaria (2004)

(2004) Estonia (2004)

(2004) Latvia (2004)

(2004) Lithuania (2004)

(2004) Albania (2009)

(2009) Croatia (2009)

(2009) Montenegro (2017)

(2017) Northern Macedonia (2020)

Origin of NATO: When and why was NATO created?

NATO was founded on April 4, 1949. At the time, the founding nations aimed primarily at cooperating militarily and politically in the event of a conflict with the Soviet Union.

Section 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty regulates the NATO alliance to this day. It says an armed attack on a member state would be considered an attack on the whole of NATO. Other members are obliged to support and defend the attacked country.

Read about this too

Russia has criticized the addition of new NATO members

Russia To Earlier Q.Got inside Ukraine It has repeatedly criticized NATO’s expansion into the east through the addition of new members and cited their own security interests. NATO allies rejected this criticism of the recruitment of new members, arguing that each country should ally with any country and thank its self-determination as to whether it could join a security alliance like NATO.

Is Ukraine planning Internet in NATO?

No, Ukraine’s NATO member is not currently in view – yet the country is targeting NATO and EU members as a national target. NATO and Ukraine have been allies since 1997. At the NATO summit in 2008, the country was promised membership. However, this has so far failed, mainly because the concerns of some members will provoke Russia.

These arguments come from Germany and still come today. Angela Merkel has always been skeptical about Ukraine joining NATO as president. And today’s federal president Olaf Scholes has declared that there will be no progress on this issue as long as Vladimir Putin is president of Russia.

Read the latest news on the Ukraine conflict on the live blog.