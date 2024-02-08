Patience is required: Apple is now also working on a foldable mobile phone

The foldable iPhone could have a similar shape to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip. imago

Apple has developed two prototypes of foldable iPhones. But these should be fairly compact.

no time? Blue News sums it up for you It seems that Apple has been working on foldable smartphones since 2018.

There are two prototypes currently in development that take the form of old foldable phones.

However, it is not expected to be released until 2026 at the earliest.

Apple is developing two prototypes of a foldable iPhone such as “Information” mentioned. They fold from top to bottom, reminiscent of old foldable phones from the early days of mobile phones. Recent smartphones with this format include Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip series and Motorola's Razr series.

However, current flagships among foldable smartphones like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series or Huawei's Mate Apple, on the other hand, seems to be focusing more on compactness. The goal is for the foldable iPhone to be half as thin as current iPhones, so that when folded it will be about as thick as current models.

Development since 2018

Apple has reportedly been working on a foldable iPhone since 2018, but paused development in 2020 to focus on a foldable iPad. However, work has now resumed. Apple wants to solve the problems that other manufacturers of foldable smartphones have, especially since the flaw in the screen should not be noticeable.

The iPhone manufacturer has already discussed how to implement this technically with external display manufacturers LG and Samsung, so the first phase of development must be completed. However, it will likely be some time before the foldable iPhone hits stores. According to “Information”, it is not expected to be launched this year or 2025.