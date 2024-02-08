February 9, 2024

Patience is required: Apple is now also working on a foldable mobile phone

Gilbert Cox February 9, 2024 2 min read
The foldable iPhone could have a similar shape to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip.

imago

Apple has developed two prototypes of foldable iPhones. But these should be fairly compact.

no time? Blue News sums it up for you

  • It seems that Apple has been working on foldable smartphones since 2018.
  • There are two prototypes currently in development that take the form of old foldable phones.
  • However, it is not expected to be released until 2026 at the earliest.

Apple is developing two prototypes of a foldable iPhone such as “Information” mentioned. They fold from top to bottom, reminiscent of old foldable phones from the early days of mobile phones. Recent smartphones with this format include Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip series and Motorola's Razr series.

However, current flagships among foldable smartphones like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series or Huawei's Mate Apple, on the other hand, seems to be focusing more on compactness. The goal is for the foldable iPhone to be half as thin as current iPhones, so that when folded it will be about as thick as current models.

Development since 2018

Apple has reportedly been working on a foldable iPhone since 2018, but paused development in 2020 to focus on a foldable iPad. However, work has now resumed. Apple wants to solve the problems that other manufacturers of foldable smartphones have, especially since the flaw in the screen should not be noticeable.

The iPhone manufacturer has already discussed how to implement this technically with external display manufacturers LG and Samsung, so the first phase of development must be completed. However, it will likely be some time before the foldable iPhone hits stores. According to “Information”, it is not expected to be launched this year or 2025.

See also  NASA announces the end of the "Insight" mission to Mars

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Surprising discovery: a deep ocean on Saturn's moon Mimas

February 8, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

Real-Time Space Strategy: Homeworld 3 will be playable as a demo and will be delayed

February 8, 2024 Gilbert Cox
1 min read

Microsoft is launching an internal Copilot program to boost AI adoption among developers

February 8, 2024 Gilbert Cox

You may have missed

3 min read

Wales and Baden-Württemberg are expanding cooperation: State Ministry of Baden-Württemberg

February 9, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

The world is concerned about the cancer diagnosis: The US President wishes King Charles a recovery

February 9, 2024 Ulva Robson
2 min read

6 symptoms by which you can recognize a tumor

February 9, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

European Hockey Tour in Sweden – The national team still has to wait for its first win – Sports

February 9, 2024 Eileen Curry