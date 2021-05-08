Parliamentary Elections in Scotland – Scottish National Party Scores Clear Victory, Increases Pressure on London – News

In the parliamentary elections in Scotland, the ruling pro-independence party, the Scottish National Party, scored a clear victory, but narrowly lost the absolute majority of 65 seats.

Prime Minister Nicolas Sturgeon’s party will have 64 seats in the future, the Edinburgh Election Commission announced.

But since the Greens, who are also in favor of secession from the United Kingdom, won eight seats, those in favor of independence have a clear majority.

“It is the will of the country,” said the sturgeon on Saturday evening. “Only the Scots can decide the future of Scotland.” For the Scottish National Party, this is the fourth consecutive electoral victory in Scotland; Compared to the previous vote in 2016, he managed to win 3 additional direct delegations.

“Certainly no one expected the extent of our victory and the record high in this election,” said Sturgeon. The debate erupted over the new independence referendum. The prime minister had announced earlier that he would go ahead with a referendum if there was a majority in parliament for independence and “the time has come.”

Sturgeon puts the UK government under pressure

On the other hand, Boris Johnson refused to hold a referendum in the Daily Telegraph newspaper, describing it as “irresponsible and irresponsible.” Sturgeon renewed its demand that the British government approve the independence referendum.

Sturgeon said Prime Minister Boris Johnson threatens “to battle with the democratic desires of the Scottish people” if he attempts to prevent the vote. After Johnson, she said, “It will not work. The Scots are the only ones who can decide the future of Scotland.”

Sturgeon: “Brexit changed the starting point”

According to public legal opinion, the government in London should approve a referendum on the separation of Scotland from the United Kingdom. In the first vote in 2014, 55 percent of Scots spoke against independence. However, Sturgeon maintains that Brexit, which was rejected by the Scots, changed the initial situation.

Boris Johnson is not a kind of fief in Scotland.

British media expected the Scottish National Party to lose its absolute majority, and to play its role in Johnson’s hands. On the other hand, the SNP experts and party related experts contend that it is not the SNP outcome alone that is decisive. “Boris Johnson is not a kind of fiefdom in Scotland,” said Deputy Prime Minister John Sweeney. The most important is the majority in Parliament.

Targeted referendum by 2023

Independence was the dominant issue in the election campaign. Electoral expert John Curtis noted the tactical voices in several constituencies: There, supporters of Union with Great Britain did not often vote for their actual party, but for the representatives of the anti-independence opponents who had the most chance of winning. The participation rate was over 63 percent, the highest it had ever been. In many places there were long queues in front of the polling stations.

The Supreme Court may ultimately decide on the referendum. “If Boris Johnson wants to stop this, he has to go to court,” Sturgeon told Channel 4. The Scottish National Party aims to hold a referendum by the end of 2023.