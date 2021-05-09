Former Obama presidential family mourns their real dog Po

Keystone 1/9 Poe, Obama’s Portuguese Water Dog, no longer exists.

Keystone 3/9 The friend and faithful companion of the former American presidential family passed away today, Saturday.









Getty Images 9/9 Dogs in the White House have a certain tradition. Current President Joe Biden has moved in with two dogs.

The former Obama presidential family mourns for their dog, Bo. The Portuguese Water Dog died on Saturday, as former US President Barack Obama, 59, announced on Twitter. With Bo, the family lost a “true friend and loyal companion”. With all the commotion that came with life in the White House, the dog barked but didn’t bite, and liked to jump into the pool in the summer. He also lived at the table eating leftovers and had “great hair”.

Boo’s former “first dog” was twelve years old. Obama wrote: “For more than a decade, Poe has been graciously present in our lives – happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and every day in between.” “He was exactly what we needed and more than we expected. We will miss him badly.”

The “best friend” and “son” of the family

Michelle Obama, 57, said Poe had cancer. It was a difficult time for the family when they said goodbye to their “best friends”.

Obama had fulfilled his campaign promise to his daughters Sasha and Malia in 2009 and made the black and white curly-haired dog the “number one dog” in the country. The first lady at the time, Michelle Obama, also referred to Poe as “a son.” Poe was not the only dog ​​to be Obama in the White House, in 2013 Sunny – who is also a Portuguese water dog – joined them.