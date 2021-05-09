World

Former Obama presidential family mourns their real dog Po

May 9, 2021
Esmond Barker
  • Poe, Obama's Portuguese Water Dog, no longer exists.

  • Obama said:

  • The friend and faithful companion of the former American presidential family passed away today, Saturday.

  • The former US president wrote:

  • Dogs in the White House have a certain tradition. Current President Joe Biden has moved in with two dogs.

The former Obama presidential family mourns for their dog, Bo. The Portuguese Water Dog died on Saturday, as former US President Barack Obama, 59, announced on Twitter. With Bo, the family lost a “true friend and loyal companion”. With all the commotion that came with life in the White House, the dog barked but didn’t bite, and liked to jump into the pool in the summer. He also lived at the table eating leftovers and had “great hair”.

Boo’s former “first dog” was twelve years old. Obama wrote: “For more than a decade, Poe has been graciously present in our lives – happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and every day in between.” “He was exactly what we needed and more than we expected. We will miss him badly.”

Publication date: May 8, 2021 at 11:11 pm

Last update: May 9, 2021, 01:09 am

