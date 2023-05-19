A magnitude 7.7 earthquake in the Pacific Ocean can cause a tsunami

Power 7.7 Strong earthquake near Fiji – Tsunami warning lifted According to the US Seismological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred southeast of New Caledonia in the Pacific Ocean. The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 37 km. updated May 19, 2023 at 7:43 am

near the archipelago of New Caledonia in the Pacific Ocean Violent earthquake Grant. The US seismologist, the US Geological Survey, estimated the strength of Friday at 7.7. The USA Early Warning System has issued a tsunami warning – for New Caledonia, Vanuatu and Fiji, among others. Initially there was talk of a tsunami several meters high, but now a moderate course looks more likely: the tsunami warning has been lifted, the government of New Caledonia announced on Friday. Sirens have been sounded and residents have been called to evacuate.

“An earthquake of this magnitude can trigger a devastating tsunami, which can hit coasts close to the epicenter within minutes and coasts farther away within hours,” Vanuatu authorities said shortly after the earthquake. Residents across the archipelago have been advised to take immediate precautionary measures and away from coastal areas To move to higher areas.

I got to New Zealand in about an hour

Also in New Caledonia, people have been told to leave coastal areas. New Zealand’s emergency agency wrote on Twitter that it was monitoring the situation closely. “If a tsunami were to happen, it would probably take at least an hour to reach New Zealand.”

According to the latest information, the earthquake occurred 37 kilometers below the surface of the southeast of the Loyalty Islands, which are part of French overseas territories New Caledonia. Initially, the USGS spoke of a depth of only ten kilometers. The epicenter was in southwest Fiji, northern New Zealand, and eastern Australia, where the Coral Sea meets the Pacific Ocean.

(DPA/Roy)