Paris: Round – Djokovic and Nadal continue – Isner loses after 5 sets – Sport

Novak Djokovic (SRB/ATP 1) See Aljaz Bedene (SLO/ATP 195) 6:3, 6:3, 6:2

Rafael Nadal (ESP/ATP 5) sees Botic van de Zandschulp (NED/ATP 26) 6:3, 6:2, 6:4

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/ATP 6) See Sebastian Korda (USA/ATP 30) 6:4, 6:4, 6:2

Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN/ATP 9) See Filip Krajinovic (SRB/ATP 55) 7:6, 7:6, 7:5

Alexander Zverev (GER/ATP 3) sees Brandon Nakashina (USA/ATP 75) 7:6, 6:3, 7:6.

The world number one is still in Paris without dropping a set: announced in his third round match Novak Djokovic He had no problems against Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia and won in less than two hours 6:3, 6:3, 6:2. In the round of 16, the Serbian meets Argentine Diego Schwartzman (ATP 16).

In the quarter-finals there can be conflict with Rafael Nadal Who gave up only one match more than Djokovic in his third round: The Spanish Grand Slam record winner had to concede two breaks to Dutchman Botique van de Zandscholp, but ultimately won in three sets without discussion. After the recent success, Nadal now has 108 wins in 111 matches at Roland Garros.

She brought the night session with her Carlos Alcaraz Expected winner. He defeated American climber of the year Sebastian Korda in three sets.

3 long sets of Auger Aliassime

Nadal’s opponent in the round of 16 is called Felix Auger-Aliassime. The world number 9 from Canada beat Serbian Filip Krajinovic in 3 sets, but had to fight right in 7:6, 7:6, 7:5 and wasn’t able to celebrate entering the round of 16 until exactly 3 hours later.

Also in the game between Alexander Zverev Brandon Nakashina had to decide twice the result of the group with tiebrak, but the German lived up to his role as the favorite and did not give up a group. In the next round, Spaniard Bernabé Zapata Mirales (ATP 131) is waiting for Zverev.

The underdog throws Isner

Zapata Mirales The third round match lasted 3:28 hours. In a tough match, he defeated favorite Spaniard John Isner (USA/ATP 26). The amazing sequence of numbers from the sudden man’s point of view: 6:4, 3:6, 6:4, 6:7, 6:3.