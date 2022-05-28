sport

All-around meet at Gotzis – 8.45m: Emmer’s impressive long jump record – sport

May 28, 2022
Eileen Curry
All-around meet in Gotzis – 8.45m: Emmer’s impressive long jump record – Sport – SRF


Skip to content

  1. Sports

  2. Athletics

  3. current article

Contents

Appenzler broke his Swiss record by 15 cm at the all-around meeting in Gotzes.

What a sentence! At the all-around meeting in Gotzes, Austria, Simon Immer achieved an incredible 8.45 meters in the long jump. With the amazing jump, the 22-year-old broke his own Swiss record by 15cm at the first (and at the only finish) attempt. For comparison: at the Olympic Games in Tokyo a year ago, 8.41 meters was enough for gold in the long jump. Also this year no athlete has jumped as far as Ehammer: Murali Srishankar (India) and Miltiadis Tintoglu (GRE) managed 8.36 metres.

Götzis’ first system had already worked excellently in Ehammer’s view. In the 100-meter sprint, he beat his best before by four milliseconds in 10.46 seconds. Appenzeller aims to improve his national decathlon record. 3 weeks ago he broke the 19-year-old’s Swiss long jump record with 8.30 meters in Ratingen, Germany, and collected 8,354 points, which he had never achieved before.


  1. Sports

  2. Athletics

  3. current article

Most Read Articles

Scroll left


Scroll right





existing

Contact points

See also  This match point leads Bencic/Golubic to the quarter-finals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.