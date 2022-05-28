All-around meet at Gotzis – 8.45m: Emmer’s impressive long jump record – sport

What a sentence! At the all-around meeting in Gotzes, Austria, Simon Immer achieved an incredible 8.45 meters in the long jump. With the amazing jump, the 22-year-old broke his own Swiss record by 15cm at the first (and at the only finish) attempt. For comparison: at the Olympic Games in Tokyo a year ago, 8.41 meters was enough for gold in the long jump. Also this year no athlete has jumped as far as Ehammer: Murali Srishankar (India) and Miltiadis Tintoglu (GRE) managed 8.36 metres.

Götzis’ first system had already worked excellently in Ehammer’s view. In the 100-meter sprint, he beat his best before by four milliseconds in 10.46 seconds. Appenzeller aims to improve his national decathlon record. 3 weeks ago he broke the 19-year-old’s Swiss long jump record with 8.30 meters in Ratingen, Germany, and collected 8,354 points, which he had never achieved before.



