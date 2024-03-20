Overwatch 2: Champions will be free-to-play in the future, with new maps and appearance changes

Blizzard Entertainment has confirmed a number of changes and innovations in the online action game Overwatch 2. Among other things, all heroes should be available directly for free in the future.

Blizzard has released a new developer update for Overwatch 2, and it's great. In the future, you can expect various changes and innovations regarding heroes, legendary hero skins, gameplay updates, maps, and more.

From Season 10 onwards, all heroes will be automatically unlocked upon release; Heroes that are already available automatically become available to everyone. In the future, there will be no need to unlock new characters via the Battle Pass, but you will still need to complete the game experience for first-time players in order to unlock heroes and learn the basics. Heroes available immediately at launch will begin Season 10 of the adventure.

When it comes to legendary hero skins, there will be more control over how to obtain them in the future. With the Mythic Shop, you can gradually unlock past and current seasonal Legendary skins as you progress through the Premium Battle Pass. You can decide for yourself how much you want to invest in the respective legendary skins. So, for example, if you don't want to get all the colors or variations of a figure, you can simply redirect progress to other legendary skins.

Older Mythic Skins will also be available in the Mythic Shop, giving you the opportunity to obtain offers for previous Legendary Skins as well. Mythic Hero seasonal costumes will be available in the store two seasons after release. So, at the beginning of Season 10, these are the legendary skins from Seasons 1 through 7.

Weekly Challenges will be more flexible and will now award Battle Pass XP. Starting in Season 10, you can earn coins in the free and premium Battle Pass; The amount in the free path is increased from 540 to 600.

A new game mode called Clash, which was introduced at BlizzCon 2023, will debut this year with two new maps. The two maps are “Hanaoka” (Season 10) and “Runasapi” (Season 11). Existing maps should also be reviewed; For example, in Season 11 there is an updated version of “Colosseo”. Based on player feedback, “Dorado”, “Circuit Royal”, “Havanna” and “Numbani” will also be reviewed and improved in the future.