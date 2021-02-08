Organist and songwriter won a composition competition in Great Britain

A big success for Parsett’s musician and songwriter Claudia Hirschfield: with her song “Luciano”, she now won the open category of the International Composition Competition – UK Songwriting Competition – in Great Britain.

Parsett / Great Britain – Claudia Hirschfield’s song “Luciano” won over 16 other songs. For Hirschfeld, this is a great prize for composition, as it is very rare for a German to win.

“Claudia composed and wrote the song in 2017 on the tenth anniversary of the death of Luciano Pavarotti, as a hymn to the season of the century,” explains Andreas Mutner, husband and manager of Claudia Hirschfeld.

Song of the death of opera singer Luciano Pavarotti

Italian opera singer Luciano Pavarotti died in 2007 at the age of 71 from cancer. It is considered one of the most important pieces of music of all time outside the boundaries of opera and classical music.

A crowdfunding campaign enabled Hirschfeld’s piece to be recorded with a large choir and orchestra in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia. In the same year, “Luciano” was awarded the German Rock and Pop Prize in the “Best Score” category. In 2018, the title reached the International Songwriting Competition finals in the USA. “The victory in Great Britain is now the crowning achievement,” Mautner said.

The song is also known on Ense. At the New Year’s reception 2018 in Schützenhalle Hünningen / Lüttringen, singer Oscar Marin – accompanied by Claudia Hirschfeld – sang the song live. Mutner remembers the minutes of the applause.

Claudia Hirschfeld writes unconventional folk songs

Recently, Claudia Hirschfeld introduced the conversation thread with the funky homeland song “See the Grim Reaper from Ense”. The fun carnival-style production provoked many reactions – positive and negative.

The community-talking song, sung by Bocholt’s “Trucker Singer”, is now available on various streaming platforms. The song has over 7,500 views on YouTube alone.