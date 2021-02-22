American Security Adviser: The Ball is in Tehran Square in the Nuclear Dispute

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that President Joe Biden is ready to return to the negotiating table to talk with the Iranians about “how we can restore the strict restrictions on their nuclear program.” The show stays on because we believe diplomacy is the best way to do it. Iran has yet to respond to the offer of talks. “The ball is in their court,” Sullivan said.

On Thursday, the State Department in Washington announced that the United States is ready to hold talks with Tehran over the dispute over the Iranian nuclear program, which has boosted the hopes of other contracting countries to save the international nuclear deal.

The nuclear agreement was concluded in 2015 between Iran, the United States of America, Germany, France, Great Britain, Russia and China. Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump unilaterally terminated the agreement in 2018. For a possible return to the agreement, the new US administration states that Tehran must once again fulfill its obligations in full.