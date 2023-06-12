ONE YEAR NHL CONTRACT – Goalie Waeber signs with Stanley Cup Finalist Florida – Sport

Now it is officially known where Ludovic Weber goes in the NHL. Freiburger joins the Florida Panthers.

It has long been known that ZSC goalkeeper Ludovic Waeber is leaving Switzerland, at least temporarily, to try his luck in the NHL. Now it is also clear in which franchise the Freiburg citizen will try to prove himself.

Waeber signed a one-year contract with the Florida Panthers. The Cats are still fighting for the Stanley Cup in early June, but are trailing 3-1 in the final series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

10 million men under his nose

Florida’s No. 1 goalkeeper Sergey Bobrovsky is likely this season, too. The 34-year-old Russian player signed a seven-year, $70 million contract extension in 2019, which runs until the 2025/26 season. After a complicated regular season, Bobrovsky managed to improve dramatically in the playoffs. He also played a key role in getting the Panthers to the final.

However, behind Bobrovsky, the hierarchy is relatively open. Current No. 2, Alex Lyon, has had his contract expired. Florida future hopeful Spencer Knight is unavailable indefinitely due to mental health issues.

Waeber’s contract with ZSC is still valid

Waeber is taking advantage of the NHL’s agreement with the National League, according to which players who have an ongoing contract with a National League club can sign a contract in the NHL through June 15.

The 26-year-old still has a valid contract with ZSC Lions until the 2024/25 season. If he returns in this period of time, he will play in Zurich again. In the last season of the National League, Weber made only 19 appearances and was clearly the number 2 ZSC behind Czech goalkeeper Simon Hroubek.