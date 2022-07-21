More sports news today – No medal in the Swiss Fencing World Cup – Sport

sport

More sports news today – No medal in the Swiss Fencing World Cup

July 21, 2022
Eileen Curry
No medal in the Swiss Fencing World Cup


Caption:

Precious metals fight without them

Pauline Brunner and Laura Stahlii console themselves.

Keystone / EPA / Erdem Sahin

Fencing: Swiss women get nothing

The Swiss epic duel fails at the World Championships in Cairo in the team competition in the quarter-finals. Pauline Brunner, Laura Stahly, Noemi Mochlin and Angeline Favre lost 33:45 to the Italians. After victories the day before against Great Britain and defending champion China, the seasoned Italians were just as strong for two-time world champion Rossella Viamingo, as they were a month ago in the semi-finals of the European Championship. After beating Ukraine and losing to the United States in the placement round, the Swiss team finished the World Cup in sixth place. The Swiss men reached the quarter-finals thanks to victories over Hong Kong and the Czech Republic. Max Heinzer, Alexis Bayard, Lucas Malcote and defending champion Hadrine Favre will face France for a place in Friday’s semi-finals.



