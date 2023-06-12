Formula 1: Ex-F1 star entry ban – return elusive

It’s a huge setback for an ex-Formula 1 driver’s comeback effort. Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin have a lot in common – but also a lot of differences.

Both made their Formula 1 debuts for Haas, neither of them could convince and eventually had to go. But from here they both take completely different paths. While Schumacher dreams of a normal place again, Mazepin’s door continues to close.

Formula 1: entry ban on Mazepin

At the beginning of 2022, Mazepin had finished in the premier racing class. After the Russian attack on Ukraine, Haass drew a radical line. The Russian racing driver parted ways with the main sponsor Uralkali – which belonged to Mazepin’s father.

As a result, the father/son also ended up on various sanction lists. Mazepin is not allowed to enter some countries – such as Canada or the United Kingdom. So he should not compete in Formula 1 races in these states, even if he has a cockpit.

Mazepin fights in vain

The 24-year-old complained about it, among other things, to the Supreme Court of Great Britain. Now, however, the setback: Mazepin’s request for clemency has been denied. Sanctions and travel bans to the UK still apply.

This means that the opportunity to return to Formula 1 continues to melt away. No team should be interested in working with the former Haas driver as long as he is on the sanction lists and will have to participate in at least one race.

Formula 1: No negotiations possible

In addition, Mazepin hoped that the lifting of the sanctions would allow him to travel to teams based in England to negotiate a contract. Of course, this also falls into the water.

Regardless of political background, however, it can also be questioned whether any Formula 1 team is interested in Mazepin from a sporting point of view. Since his debut season, the Russian has been described as a hooligan and crash driver.