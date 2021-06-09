World

On Thursday, there is a solar eclipse to marvel at

June 9, 2021
Esmond Barker
  A partial solar eclipse can be enjoyed on Thursday.

    Keystone

    1/3

    A partial solar eclipse can be enjoyed on Thursday.

  Important: the landscape should not be observed without eye protection.

    Keystone

    2/3

    Important: the landscape should not be observed without eye protection.

  The last partial solar eclipse was observed in Switzerland in 2015.

    Keystone

    3/3

    The last partial solar eclipse was observed in Switzerland in 2015.

Swiss sky lovers watch out! This Thursday there will be a partial solar eclipse at lunchtime. The moon will cover part of the sun. The spectacle can be seen thanks to the good weather.

“At lunchtime it is often quite sunny, only in the Alps and along the Jura can cumulus clouds be a disabling factor and obstruct the unobstructed view of the sun,” Metionnews announced on Wednesday.

