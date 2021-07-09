Melania Trump appears in public for the first time in a long time. The former first lady went on a shopping spree in her old home in New York.
- Before they were in Washington, the Trumps lived in New York for a long time.
- Now the former president and his wife have been spotted there again.
In January, the Trump era ended after four years. Donald Trump, 75, and Melania Trump, 51, made room for the Bidens in the White House and moved to Palm Beach, Florida. Since then, calm has reigned over the former first lady of the United States.
While her husband is busy working on his political comeback, the Slovenian-born has disappeared from the face of the earth. When asked in an interview what his wife is doing now, make way The 75-year-old recently.
Melania Trump returns to New York
Now the former model has been spotted in New York. She and Donald lived there for years before he became President of the United States. The 51-year-old went on a shopping spree near Trump Tower, the Daily Mail learned.
Melania Trump was chic as usual in a beige Burberry blazer and $650 Louboutins. Franken. Hermes bag hangs from her hand for 26250 Franken. Is she working towards returning to New York, just like her husband?
Donald Trump is back on top too an Apple. The former president returned to his old land on Sunday.
After his tenure, the most powerful man in the world decided to live a secluded life in Mar Ago.
