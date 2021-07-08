Thousands of people want to see a baby cow break the record in Bangladesh



2/7 Rani is only half a meter tall.







6/7 But tourists may bring diseases that threaten Rani’s health.

7/7 The Rani is smaller than the Indian Manikyam cow, which is currently the world’s smallest cattle in the Guinness Book of Records.

The 23-month-old animal lives on a farm in Charigram, southwest of Dhaka. Rani is 66 centimeters tall and weighs only 26 kilograms. The farm manager, MA Hasan Howlader, said the other cows on the farm are twice their size. According to Howlader, the authors of the Guinness book want to decide on the record holder in the next three months.

Meanwhile, the little cow has become a media favourite. Many newspapers and TV stations reported about Rani, and thousands of visitors traveled to the farm. “In the past three days alone, more than 15,000 people have come to see Rani,” said Holder. “Honestly, we’re tired.”