World

Sea otters leave cold low temperatures

July 9, 2021
Esmond Barker

Sea otters are comfortable in cold waters. (archive image)

Marine mammals use their muscles to produce heat rather than movement, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Science. Unlike seals and whales, for example, they do not have thick layers of fat in cold waters.

Sea otters have lush, water-resistant fur. However, this alone is not enough to compensate for the heat loss in cold waters, otters expert Travers Wright of Texas A&M University told AFP. How animals stay warm has always been a mystery.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *