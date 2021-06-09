Where children doubts about birth in South Africa

It would be a new record: in Africa, a woman is said to have given birth to dozens. However, the information has not yet been officially confirmed.
The basics in brief
- According to a media report, a woman in Africa claims to have given birth to ten children.
- The government is surprised and demands clarification.
- Information about the birth of the Tenlings has not been officially confirmed.
A report on the alleged birth of 10 children to a 37-year-old woman is causing public concern in South Africa. The Government was surprised And calls for clarification after the newspaper “Pretoria News” reported it in a special news, quoting the husband.
Gosiame Thamara Sithole that already has Mother Twins, and the babies are said to have been born by caesarean section at an unnamed hospital in Pretoria on Monday night. Her husband, Tibogo Tsotetsi, from the town of Tembisa, told the newspaper that his wife had given birth to three girls and seven boys.
It is said that the woman was only seven months pregnant
So she was seven months and seven days pregnant at the time of delivery and had a hard time behind her. At first I promised hex instructions, see you more kids It was detected in the stomach.
It was initially not possible to conduct an independent review of the information provided by the newspaper of the IOL Media Group. The head of GCIS, Pumla Williams, wrote in SMS كتبت TwitterHer department spent Tuesday searching for the woman and children to no avail.
The mayor of Ekuhurleni, in which the town identified by the newspaper is located, made a similar statement and asked the media group to provide specific information about this family.
Ten of this kind will be a new record
The newspaper had indicated in its report that it had spoken to the family a month ago, but had waited until after the birth to publish it at their request.
If the information about the birth is officially confirmed, it will be a record. The last time a woman from Mali gave birth to nine children was in May, but they still need medical care for up to three months. Many babies often do not survive because they are usually born prematurely.
