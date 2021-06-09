World

Giuliani put Ukraine under pressure because of Biden

June 9, 2021
Esmond Barker
  • Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was said to have put Ukraine under pressure in a phone call in 2019.

  • This was reported by CNN news channel, which evaluated part of the 40-minute conversation.

  • Giuliani is said to have asked Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden (right) and his son Hunter. The charge: corruption.

  • This was one of the reasons that eventually led to the first impeachment proceedings against Trump - the so-called impeachment.

  • Lawyer and Client: Giuliani and Trump.

This was the first impetus for the impeachment of former President Donald Trump (74): the Ukraine issue. At the center of this political exchange was a phone conversation on July 25, 2019 between Trump and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky (43). In it, Trump asked Selinsky several times to work with his attorney Giuliani to begin investigations against Joe Biden and his son Hunter. The prosecution: Hunter Biden, who worked temporarily for a Ukrainian company, is said to be guilty of corruption.

It was also later revealed that Trump withheld US aid payments to Ukraine in order to obtain materials incriminating Biden from Kiev. Apparently, he hoped this would give him an advantage in the 2020 US presidential election by putting his political opponent in a bad light.

