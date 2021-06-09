Giuliani put Ukraine under pressure because of Biden

Keystone-sda.ch 1/8 Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was said to have put Ukraine under pressure in a phone call in 2019.

Keystone-sda.ch 2/8 This was reported by CNN news channel, which evaluated part of the 40-minute conversation.

Keystone-sda.ch 3/8 Giuliani is said to have asked Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden (right) and his son Hunter. The charge: corruption.







France Press agency 7/8 This was one of the reasons that eventually led to the first impeachment proceedings against Trump – the so-called impeachment.

France Press agency 8/8 Lawyer and Client: Giuliani and Trump.

This was the first impetus for the impeachment of former President Donald Trump (74): the Ukraine issue. At the center of this political exchange was a phone conversation on July 25, 2019 between Trump and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky (43). In it, Trump asked Selinsky several times to work with his attorney Giuliani to begin investigations against Joe Biden and his son Hunter. The prosecution: Hunter Biden, who worked temporarily for a Ukrainian company, is said to be guilty of corruption.

Accountability video: This means impeachment of Donald Trump( 02:22 )

It was also later revealed that Trump withheld US aid payments to Ukraine in order to obtain materials incriminating Biden from Kiev. Apparently, he hoped this would give him an advantage in the 2020 US presidential election by putting his political opponent in a bad light.

New audio recordings now show that Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani (77) tried to pressure Ukraine before this call.

Follow Biden’s order to the end.

According to CNN, this conversation lasted about 40 minutes in July 2019. Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, American diplomat Kurt Volker and Andrei Yermak, one of the most important advisers to Ukrainian President Zelensky, participated in the meeting.

According to the radio, which evaluated an excerpt from the conversation, Giuliani several times tried to increase the pressure. President Zelensky called for the prosecution to be summoned and to find and investigate evidence. “And then this Biden thing has to be followed through to the end.” He added that someone in Ukraine should take this seriously.