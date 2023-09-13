On the east coast of Greenland: A cruise ship is stranded – it can only be rescued within three days

– Stranded cruise ship – rescue is only possible in three days The Ocean Explorer ship with more than 200 people on board ran aground in a deserted fjord. The rescue could only be seen on Friday.

Ocean Explorer is in trouble. Code image: shipfinder.com

A cruise ship with 206 people on board has run aground in a remote fjord on the east coast of Greenland. A spokeswoman for the Danish Navy’s Arctic Command told Agence France-Presse that the ship “Ocean Explorer” was stranded in Albfjord on Monday and the crew was unable to refloat the ship. Accordingly, there were no reports of casualties on board and the ship was not damaged.

The Arctic Command sent the patrol ship “Knud Rasmussen” to the stranded “Ocean Explorer”, but it is not expected to arrive before Friday. According to the Danish Navy, several cruise ships in the area and the Icelandic Coast Guard, a few hundred kilometers away, were asked to intervene in an emergency on board the Ocean Explorer.

It was initially unclear why the cruise ship ran aground, and the Australian operating company, Aurora Expeditions, did not provide any information. The area where the ship got stuck has been little explored so far and the depth of the water is difficult to estimate. However, the crew may be able to sail again at the next high tide without outside assistance.

AFP/No

Did you find an error? Report now.