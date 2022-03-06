Odermatt fails at Kvitfjell, Kilde wins Super-G . rating

Alpine skiing

Odermatt fails: Kilde beats Kvitfjell – and rated Super-G Marco Odermatt has to accept defeat at Super G in Norway. Fuse’s win just missed the podium, followed by Justin Morrissier for sixth.

Alexander Kelde celebrates his home victory in the Super G in Kvitville, Norway. The speed specialist prevailed by seven hundredths of a second over James Crawford of Canada, who was also in a great mood. Third place went to Austrian Olympic champion Matthias Maier (+0.12). Dominique Paris, who was able to build on his strong performance the day before, finished fourth with a 21 percent difference. South Tyrolean won in downhills on Saturday.

Norway’s Kelde ran a furious run, excelling from the start – the first intermediate time showed a 24 hundredths of a second lead – and Marco Odermatt’s hopes of a small Super-G ball as well as the overall World Cup and giant slalom rankings made the final touch. Keldy, who was also crowned with the highest regression ratings, could no longer be denied a discipline rating.

Especially since Nidwalden’s Odermatt fell short of expectations: a jumping mistake that cost the 24-year-old a lot of time. The gap continued to grow until the finish line. In the end, the strongest and most consistent skater of the current season took 28th place (+1.68).

Odermatt, who stated he “felt a strong headwind,” was “a little disappointed” about his unusually poor performance: “With the correction after the jump, the race is over.” At the same time, the central Swiss native addressed words of appreciation to the winner: “I knew it would be difficult to beat him here on his preferred track. Alexander Kelde is the best Super G driver, and he proved it today.”

Fuse is convinced that he is the fifth

Meanwhile, Beat Feuz barely missed the podium. Emmentaler was on his way to the podium throughout the race before losing a crucial amount of time in the final sector – and finally had to settle for fourth (+0.31). Justin Morrissier also knew how to succeed in sixth place (+0.71). With ninth-placed Nils Huntermann, winner of Friday’s first descent, the Swiss national finished third in the top ten (+0.84). Stefan Rogentin (13/+1.07) and Ralph Weber (27/+1.63) are on the points as well.