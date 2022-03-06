sport

NHL League Tour – Josie Humiliates Meyer at ‘Swiss Summit’ – Sports

March 6, 2022
Eileen Curry
Round-up NHL – Josi insults Mayer at ‘Swiss Summit’ – Sport – SRF


The Nashville Predators of Romanian Jose defeated the San Jose Sharks of Timo Mayer 8-0 at home.

Since the start of the season, Nashville defender Roman Jozy and San Jose forward Timo Mayer have been spearheading the list of “Swiss” scorers in the National Hockey League. In the face-to-face encounter, only one had to laugh: Roman Josie.

The Bernese national contributed four assists in the Predators’ 8-0 attack. Thus, his points account increased to 59, while Mayer remained at 53 points. Appenzeller also finished the game with a minus 2 record – Josi came in with an amazing +6 score.

More stories from Saturday games:

  • Alex Ovechkin scored the 764th goal of his career in the National Hockey League in the Washington Capitals’ 5-2 victory. In doing so, the Russian soared with third-placed Jaromir Jäger in the “list of the best of all time”. Only Wayne Gretzky (894) and Gordy Howe (801) are ahead of him.
  • Janis Moser’s teammate with the Arizona Coyotes, Janis Schmaltz, scored 7 points (2 goals, 5 assists) in an 8:5 win over Ottawa. This means franchise record.


